Dark patterns: Govt sets guidelines of the game for digital business

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has notified guidelines for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns, which refer to tactics used by online platforms to manipulate or heavily influence customers to make certain choices.

The move by the country’s top consumer watchdog is likely to restrict malpractices on online travel and e-commerce platforms, according to executives.

The Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, issued under section 18 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, were notified by the CCPA in the Official Gazette on November 30. These guidelines, prohibiting dark pattern practices, would apply to all platforms, systematically offering goods or services in India including advertisers and sellers. “No person, including any platform, shall engage in any