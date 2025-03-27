Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre asks states to activate heat action plans, boost preparedness

Centre asks states to activate heat action plans, boost preparedness

This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued alerts for heatwaves in the summer months of 2025

Heatwaves

The ministry has advised states to form state and district action forces for appropriate implementation of heat action plans in their respective jurisdictions | Image: Bloomberg

Sanket Koul New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

With temperatures increasing across the country, the Centre has asked states and union territories (UTs) to review preparedness of health facilities for the management of heatstroke cases and heat-related illnesses and start implementing heat health action plans.
 
This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued alerts for heatwaves in the summer months of 2025.
 
In a letter addressed to chief secretaries and administrators of all states and UTs, Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said with the onset of summer, an increase in exposure to heat, including extreme conditions, may occur.
 
Asking states to continue sensitisation and capacity building of medical officers, health staff and grassroots-level workers on heat illness, Srivastava said that public health officials must be encouraged to join virtual refresher training sessions on its management and surveillance reporting.
 
 
Terming fire safety in health facilities as critical, she asked these facilities to conduct thorough inspections, safety and electric load audits, and ensure fire no-objection certificate (NOC) compliance.

“Health facility preparedness must also be reviewed for the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, oral rehydration salts (ORS) and all necessary equipment to provide active, emergency cooling,” she added.
 
Srivastava also asked state nodal officers under the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) to ensure dissemination of action plans on heat-related illnesses and autopsy findings in case of all heat-related deaths to state health departments.
 
The ministry has advised states to form state and district action forces for appropriate implementation of heat action plans in their respective jurisdictions.
 
“States may also utilise information, education and communication (IEC) as well as community-level awareness materials developed by NPCCHH regarding precautions to be taken by people to safeguard themselves against the heatwave,” Srivastava added.

central government Heatwaves Health Ministry Heatstroke

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

