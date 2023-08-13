Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Getting dearer: After tomatoes, chana prices rise ahead of festival season

Good stocks with government could come in handy to cool down rates

chana, chickpeas, gram
Premium

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After lying still for several weeks, prices of chana (gram), which is among the most commonly consumed pulses in the country, have started moving upwards. This could be an additional headache for the government, which is battling inflation on multiple fronts, ahead of the festival season, which starts around August-end. Recently, the price of key kitchen staple, tomato, had surged as high as Rs 242  per kilogram in the retail  market.

Compared to other pulses, such as arhar and urad, the saving grace in the case of chana is the reasonably good stocks with the state agencies. This could come handy to co

Also Read

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold ornaments raise retail inflation in personal care segment to 9% in Apr

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

10,000 cops, facial recognition cameras part of I-Day security at Red Fort

Congress demands wider consultations on Bills replacing criminal laws

PM Modi changes social media DP to tricolour, urges people to do same

1,800 people invited as 'special guests' to attend I-Day event at Red Fort

UP CM asks CHCs, PHCs doctors to stay overnight at designated locations

Topics : Chana Prices India inflation

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon