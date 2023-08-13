Getting dearer: After tomatoes, chana prices rise ahead of festival season

After lying still for several weeks, prices of chana (gram), which is among the most commonly consumed pulses in the country, have started moving upwards. This could be an additional headache for the government, which is battling inflation on multiple fronts, ahead of the festival season, which starts around August-end. Recently, the price of key kitchen staple, tomato, had surged as high as Rs 242 per kilogram in the retail market.

Compared to other pulses, such as arhar and urad, the saving grace in the case of chana is the reasonably good stocks with the state agencies. This could come handy to co