Chandrayaan-3: Arunachal CM hails Isro scientists that studied in state

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated two former students of Itanagar-based North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), who were part of the Isro team which conducted India's successful Moon mission - Chandrayaan-3.

Pankaj Nath, a 1990 batch student of the institute, was a member of the Isro team that designed the landing propulsion of Chandrayaan-3. Another former NERIST student of the same batch, Subrata Chakrabarty, is also a member of the Isro team, who designs and develops spacecraft valves.

So proud of Shri Pankaj Nath, an Isro scientist and one of the brilliant brains behind designing the landing propulsion of #Chandrayaan-3. Shri Nath had completed his B Tech and M Tech from NERIST in 1990, the chief minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

NERIST is a deemed-to-be university under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

I am equally elated about another NERIST passout, Sri Subrata Chakrabarty, 1990-batch, for making invaluable contributions to this ambitious project... Let us maintain the excellence of our prestigious institution, the chief minister added.

On August 23, India made history with Chandrayaan 3 becoming the first to land in the uncharted south pole of the Earth's only natural satellite.

