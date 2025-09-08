Monday, September 08, 2025 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh govt sets October 30 deadline for first plastic park

Chhattisgarh govt sets October 30 deadline for first plastic park

The park will house units producing sprinklers, pipes, tubes, and agriculture equipment

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM
premium

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chhattisgarh government has set October 30 as the deadline for completion of basic infrastructure work in the state’s first plastic park, being established by the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC). 
 
The government has identified a place near Tilda, around 30 km from Raipur, for the project. In phase-I, the park will likely be built on 47 acres, and depending on demand from investors, will be expanded in phase-II. 
 
The park will house units producing sprinklers, pipes, tubes, and agriculture equipment.
 
While the total approved cost of the park is ₹42.09 crore, the approved grant-in-aid stands at ₹21.04 crore.
Topics : Chhattisgarh government infrastructure project Raipur
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon