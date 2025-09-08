Chhattisgarh govt sets October 30 deadline for first plastic park

The Chhattisgarh government has set October 30 as the deadline for completion of basic infrastructure work in the state’s first plastic park, being established by the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC).

The government has identified a place near Tilda, around 30 km from Raipur, for the project. In phase-I, the park will likely be built on 47 acres, and depending on demand from investors, will be expanded in phase-II.

The park will house units producing sprinklers, pipes, tubes, and agriculture equipment.

While the total approved cost of the park is ₹42.09 crore, the approved grant-in-aid stands at ₹21.04 crore.