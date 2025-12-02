Claims vs reality: Dust doesn't settle on Mumbai's clean-air drive

Mumbai’s air quality continues to slide, even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims it has stepped up its dust-control operation. But a ground report from Andheri East and West — among the city’s most pollution-hit pockets — suggests a growing disconnect between civic records and lived reality.

According to a BMC official posted at the Chakala–Andheri East ward office, the municipal corporation deploys one mist-blowing machine every morning around 7 am, covering an 80-kilometre stretch. Daily water usage for dust suppression stands at around 10,000 litres through two tankers of 5,000 litres each, operating twice a day, supplemented by