Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Claims vs reality: Dust doesn't settle on Mumbai's clean-air drive

Claims vs reality: Dust doesn't settle on Mumbai's clean-air drive

- On paper, machines are deployed daily but residents, workers and vendors say dust still hangs heavy in the air

Mumbai, Pollution
premium

BMC’s road cleanliness and dust control campaign in Mumbai

Anjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mumbai’s air quality continues to slide, even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims it has stepped up its dust-control operation. But a ground report from Andheri East and West — among the city’s most pollution-hit pockets — suggests a growing disconnect between civic records and lived reality.
 
According to a BMC official posted at the Chakala–Andheri East ward office, the municipal corporation deploys one mist-blowing machine every morning around 7 am, covering an 80-kilometre stretch. Daily water usage for dust suppression stands at around 10,000 litres through two tankers of 5,000 litres each, operating twice a day, supplemented by
Topics : pollution air pollution Mumbai
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon