Cloudy day predicted in Delhi, minimum temperature 26.3 degree celsius

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3 degree Celsius, normal for the season, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degree Celsius.

The humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 141 at 10 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

