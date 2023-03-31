close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cong's Bhupinder Hooda seeks Rs 500 per quintal bonus for wheat loss

Two-time Chief Minister Hooda said over one lakh farmers in 5,000 villages have complained of crop loss in more than 6 lakh acres

IANS Chandigarh
Bhupinder Hooda

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Friday demanded Rs 500 per quintal bonus for wheat farmers for their crop damaged due to unseasonal rains.

"Despite the announcement by the government, neither 'girdwari' (harvest inspection) is done properly nor farmers have been given compensation. Farmers' complaints are coming from all over the state that the government is showing less damage in comparison to the actual damage," he said.

"In many places, 60 to 80 per cent damage has been caused to the crops, whereas in girdwari, it is being shown only 20-25 per cent," Hooda claimed.

The farmers are also facing problems in uploading the crop loss information as both the online portal and the toll-free number are not working. "In such a situation, the government should compensate the loss of farmers by giving bonus."

Two-time Chief Minister Hooda said over one lakh farmers in 5,000 villages have complained of crop loss in more than 6 lakh acres.

He said the arrival of wheat has started in procurement centres and asked the government to make adequate arrangement for management of procured grains.

Also Read

Will India become a net importer of wheat?

Govt further cuts reserve price of FCI wheat to Rs 2,150 per quintal

Wheat acreage surges 25% from last year; but weather remains a concern

Wheat price rise normal; have enough stocks to meet demand: Govt

J'khand offers Rs 10 per quintal bonus on MSP to drought-hit paddy farmers

Quick Commerce sees 144% growth in mobile users in 2022, says report

No increase in power tariff, Bihar cabinet approves Rs 13,114 cr subsidy

40 pc villages have achieved ODF+ status till now: Jal Shakti minister

First stock of eggs imported from India sold in Sri Lankan market

April-February net tax revenue at Rs 17.32 trn, says government data

"With the commencement of government procurement, the arrival will increase further. That's why the government should chalk out all arrangements so that the farmers do not face any problem," he added.

--IANS

vg/vd

Topics : Bhupinder Singh Hooda | crop loss | Haryana

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon