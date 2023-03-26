close

Congress workers in Himachal protest disqualification of Rahul from LS

Lodging their protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, Congress leaders on Sunday held a 'Sankalp Satyagraha' here

Press Trust of India Shimla
Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Lodging their protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, Congress leaders on Sunday held a 'Sankalp Satyagraha' here.

The Congress leaders and workers gathered at the Ridge and protested against the move.

The party would launch a statewide protest against the alleged attempt of the BJP government to "kill democracy" and "muzzle" the voice of the people from Monday, said Congress leaders.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had on Friday maintained that a conspiracy had been hatched to defame Rahul Gandhi, who has been raising the issues of public concern.

Gandhi undertook a march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and is the only leader who is raising the true voice of the people and keeping democracy alive, he had stated.

Opposition is very important for a healthy democracy but the BJP has "throttled" democracy by not allowing the Congress leaders to speak inside Parliament as well as outside, Sukhu added.

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 1:18 PM IST

