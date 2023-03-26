close

JKPCC holds Sankalp Satyagraha against Rahul's disqualification from LS

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee held a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha' against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, with party leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir accusing the BJP govt

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Sunday held a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha' against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, with party leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir accusing the BJP government at the Centre of being undemocratic.

Scores of party activists led by former JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir held the Sankalp Satyagraha' at the party's headquarter at M A Road here.

Speaking to reporters, Mir said not only Congress party, but all non-BJP secular parties have come together, and are wailing over the death of democracy in the country.

The BJP government has not left any sign of the Constitution in the country, all the steps it takes are illegal and undemocratic, he charged.

Mir said after February 7 when Gandhi lifted the veil over Prime Minister Narendra Modi-(Gautam) Adani relation, the BJP government allegedly rushed to process of conviction and the subsequent disqualification.

Gandhi raised questions over the relationship between the two, and how was the money of the country, of its poor people, being 'drained out and deposited' in Adani's accounts, Mir said.

Gandhi had not yet approached a higher court for an appeal against his conviction, but, the government rushed with the disqualification, the former JKPCC president said.

However, he said, Gandhi is not afraid of the conviction or the disqualification.

He is not the one to be afraid, neither will his soldiers be afraid. This is a fight for the common people that if this can happen to Gandhi whose family has given so much to the country, including three prime ministers, and sacrificed so much, what can happen to common people, Mir said, adding, this is an eye-opener for everyone.

He said it is the responsibility of the Congress party to come out on the roads.

We will continue this mission. Today, this is a peaceful protest, in the days to come, a nation-wide agitation, in which like-minded secular parties will take part, will be launched.

I am happy to see that those parties whose ideologies did not match the Congress party's, are in this together and have vowed to throw away the Modi government because until this government is not thrown away, democracy will not flourish in the country, Mir said.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Jammu and Kashmir | Congress | Lok Sabha | BJP

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

