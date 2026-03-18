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Datanomics: India becomes 82nd country to allow passive euthanasia

India permits only passive euthanasia, which is recognised in 82 countries globally. Active euthanasia, which involves a deliberate act of mercy killing, is legal in just 10 countries

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The Harish Rana case marks the first time the SC put to practice the ‘right to die with dignity’. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

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On March 11, a two-judge Supreme Court Bench approved the withdrawal of life support for Harish Rana, a Panjab University student who has been in a persistent vegetative state since a brain injury in 2013. It is India’s first judicial approval of passive euthanasia — the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment under strict judicial conditions.
 
Active vs passive
 
India permits only passive euthanasia, which is recognised in 82 countries globally. Active euthanasia, which involves a deliberate act of ‘mercy killing’, is legal in just 10 countries. 
 
Countries where active euthanasia is legal
 
The Netherlands became the first country to legalise active euthanasia in April 2002, followed by Belgium in May the same year. The latest country to legalise it was Australia in November 2025. 
 
Canada reports most euthanasia deaths
 
Canada, which allows both forms of euthanasia, has recorded the most deaths by it so far — by 2024, the cumulative count had reached 76,457. 
 
Evolution of the debate in India
 
The Harish Rana case marks the first time the SC put to practice the ‘right to die with dignity’, 8 years after the Court first recognised it as being intrinsic to Article 21 of the Constitution. 
 
Topics : Supreme Court Court cases Punjab University