Datanomics: India becomes 82nd country to allow passive euthanasia
India permits only passive euthanasia, which is recognised in 82 countries globally. Active euthanasia, which involves a deliberate act of mercy killing, is legal in just 10 countries
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
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On March 11, a two-judge Supreme Court Bench approved the withdrawal of life support for Harish Rana, a Panjab University student who has been in a persistent vegetative state since a brain injury in 2013. It is India’s first judicial approval of passive euthanasia — the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment under strict judicial conditions.
Topics : Supreme Court Court cases Punjab University