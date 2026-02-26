Datanomics: India's AI patent record lags far behind global leaders
China and the United States accounted for the largest share of AI patents granted worldwide from 2017 and 2024, while India's share is negligible
Jayant Pankaj
The controversy at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 over Galgotias University showcasing a Chinese robotic dog as its own has sharpened scrutiny over AI patents granted to India, which are significantly fewer than other countries. From 2017 to 2024, as many as 496,766 patents were granted globally, of which and India accounted for 2,113.
