Datanomics: Is Cockroach Janata Party a digital buzz or political reality?
Concerns about jobs, employability and economic uncertainty have shaped youth conversations in India and abroad
Shikha Chaturvedi
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The rise of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is a satire against the system on digital platforms, provoked by an alleged statement from a high-profile public servant. It is too early to say whether it reflected the frustration of the youth on the ground. Concerns about jobs and employability have shaped youth conversations in India and abroad.
Topics : unemployment joblessness youth