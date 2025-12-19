Friday, December 19, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Datanomics: Lynching persists in India despite laws and low conviction

Datanomics: Lynching persists in India despite laws and low conviction

Only four states have enacted anti-lynching laws: Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Jharkhand

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jayant Pankaj
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Earlier this month, a cloth vendor was allegedly lynched in Bihar over his religious identity. Between 2014 and 2023, India recorded 189 lynching cases — less than 1 per cent of over 526,000 incidents of mob violence. As of 2025, only Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Jharkhand have anti-lynching laws.
 
Mob violence cases slowing down
 
Mob violence cases in India fell to 39,274 in 2023 from 66,044 in 2014. Lynching incidents were 0.01-0.11 per cent of such cases during the same period. 
 
‘Big problem’
  A 2021 Pew Research survey had found that 65% of Indians considered communal violence a
