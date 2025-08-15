Friday, August 15, 2025 | 11:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Datanomics: Migration overtakes death for voter deletion in Bihar SIR

Datanomics: Migration overtakes death for voter deletion in Bihar SIR

These revisions removed 9.4 million voters, with 1.7 million and 1.6 million deletions in 2009-10 and 2023-24, respectively.

illustration: Binay Sinha
Bihar SIR | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

The Supreme Court on August 14 directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish a booth-wise list of 6.5 million voters proposed to be excluded from Bihar’s electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).  The last SIR in Bihar was held in 2003. Between 2008-09 and 2024-25, the ECI conducted 17 Special Summary Revisions (SSRs), typically from October to December, using January 1 as the qualifying date. These revisions removed 9.4 million voters, with 1.7 million and 1.6 million deletions in 2009-10 and 2023-24, respectively. 
  The current SIR would surpass previous records if all the deletions proposed are
Topics : Election Commission of India Bihar Election 2025 News Voter fraud
