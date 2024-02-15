Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi Airport wants low-cost carriers to shift to Noida, Hindon airports

At present, Delhi Airport manages 8,554 scheduled flights per week, with IndiGo, a low-cost carrier, representing approximately 38.5 per cent of these flights

New Delhi: Crowd at T3 IGI Airport departure, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Premium

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Airport, India’s largest, is advocating for low-cost carriers to relocate their flights to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar and the smaller Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad. This move aims to allow Delhi Airport to concentrate on the high-margin business associated with handling flights from full-service airlines.

At present, Delhi Airport manages 8,554 scheduled flights per week, with IndiGo, a low-cost carrier, representing approximately 38.5 per cent of these flights, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

The Noida Airport, situated about 70 kilometres away from Delhi Airport, is scheduled to commence operations by year-end.

During a conference call with investors on February

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

