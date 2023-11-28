Sensex (0.31%)
Delhi court seeks ED's reply on Sanjay Singh's bail plea by Dec 6

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the ED to file by December 6 its reply to an application by AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeking bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Sanjay Singh, AAP

AAP MP Sanjay Singh. (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Special Judge M K Nagpal issued notice to the central probe agency on the application, which claimed that no purpose will be served by keeping Singh in further custody.
The judge also directed the ED to provide a copy of the reply to the accused.
The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. 
 
Singh's Bail Plea Listed for Nov 28


The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi will hear the bail petition of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged liquor irregularities case on November 28.
The court deferred the bail plea on Saturday for hearing due to the non-availability of the concerned trial court Judge.

ED claimed that Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.
 
ED has previously searched a number of locations including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh's close associate Ajit Tyagi and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy. In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED has called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case.
 
The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

Topics : Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government excise revenue Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

