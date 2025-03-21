Delhi's 'satisfactory' air was temporary, pollution crisis continues

Delhi started the year breathing better. Between January 1 and March 15, average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 85, 'satisfactory' by pollution parameters. It was the first time in five years that Delhi had a 'satisfactory' AQI in March, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management. The statutory body considers AQI from 51 to 100 satisfactory.

Such respite from pollution is rare in Indian cities. The concentration of poisonous PM2.5 particulate matter averaged 50.6 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in the country last year, according to the ‘World Air Quality Report 2024’ by IQAir, a Swiss company. India is