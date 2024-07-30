LIVE: Protest over death of UPSC aspirants continues; MHA panel to submit report within 30 days
Delhi basement UPSC aspirant deaths: From students' protest in Rajinder Nagar to political reactions over the incident, catch all latest developments around the tragedy here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Students have been protesting against authorities after three UPSC aspirants died due to flooding of the basement at Rau's IAS coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. While the Delhi Police have made several arrests in connection with the death, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a committee to investigate the incident and file its report in 30 days. The panel will have the Additional Secretary, MoUHA, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi Govt, Special CP, Delhi Police, Fire Advisor and JS, MHA as the Convener.
Delhi's LG has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of three IAS aspirants. He also assured action against responsible officials of fire services, police and MCD.
Meanwhile, civil services aspirant Avinash Dubey urged the Supreme Court to address the deaths of three students in a flooded Delhi coaching centre basement. Dubey blamed poor drainage and apathy by Delhi authorities for yearly waterlogging in major coaching hubs. He called for immediate action to protect students' safety and requested a permanent solution to the recurring issue.
In the wake of the incident, Lok Sabha members cutting across party lines have also demanded an inquiry into the tragic incident, with the BJP blaming the city's AAP government for the tragic incident. So far, the owner and the coordinator of the Rau's IAS Study Circle, and five others have been arrested and booked for culpable homicide and other charges. Police is likely question MCD officials. The accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Tis Hazari Court on Monday.
10:01 AM
UPSC aspirants protest LIVE: MCD seals five coaching centres running in basement
MCD sealed basements of five coaching centres on Monday — Drishti IAS Institute, Vaji Ram IAS Institute, VajiRam and Ravi Institute, VajiRam and IAS hub, SriRam IAS Institute. It has also removed illegal encroachment while demolishing platforms and ramps outside the coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar. Further, the MCD is also conducting a survey to identify properties flouting basement rules.
9:50 AM
BJP trying to tarnish Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's governance model: AAP
As protests over the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Delhi continue, AAP has accused the BJP-led Centre and Delhi Lt Governor of trying to tarnish Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's governance model. The party also alleged that the saffron party, which was in power in MCD for 15 years, did nothing about the drainage system.
9:43 AM
No intention or knowledge of causing death: Arrested SUV driver's counsel
The lawyer of the driver of a vehicle -- who purportedly waded through the waterlogged road and contributed to breaking the gates of the coaching centre -- has sought his release on bail. Arrested car driver's counsel has said that there was no intention or knowledge of causing death.
9:42 AM
Attention should be paid to safety measures in libraries: Student
Bhoomi, a student protesting in Old Rajinder Nagar, told ANI, "Till when will all of this continue? Most libraries are running in the basements. We want that attention should be paid to the safety measures in these libraries. We want to see the involvement of MCD, Delhi Jal Board and other higher authorities. We want action should be taken on the FIR that is registered. We want some compensation for the family... Our demands are very basic. We don't have any personal demands related to room rent which are being highlighted."
9:42 AM
Coaching has become a flourishing industry: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
On Monday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Coaching has become a flourishing industry with high returns and the kind of advertisements, I said, need to be examined. Every penny spent on advertisement is coming from the student. Every new building is coming from the student. So there is really a need for an approach that can go a long way in tackling it..."
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 9:39 AM IST