LIVE: Protest over death of UPSC aspirants continues; MHA panel to submit report within 30 days

Students have been protesting against authorities after three UPSC aspirants died due to flooding of the basement at Rau's IAS coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. While the Delhi Police have made several arrests in connection with the death, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a committee to investigate the incident and file its report in 30 days. The panel will have the Additional Secretary, MoUHA, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi Govt, Special CP, Delhi Police, Fire Advisor and JS, MHA as the Convener.

Delhi's LG has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of three IAS aspirants. He also assured action against responsible officials of fire services, police and MCD.

Meanwhile, civil services aspirant Avinash Dubey urged the Supreme Court to address the deaths of three students in a flooded Delhi coaching centre basement. Dubey blamed poor drainage and apathy by Delhi authorities for yearly waterlogging in major coaching hubs. He called for immediate action to protect students' safety and requested a permanent solution to the recurring issue.

In the wake of the incident, Lok Sabha members cutting across party lines have also demanded an inquiry into the tragic incident, with the BJP blaming the city's AAP government for the tragic incident. So far, the owner and the coordinator of the Rau's IAS Study Circle, and five others have been arrested and booked for culpable homicide and other charges. Police is likely question MCD officials. The accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Tis Hazari Court on Monday.