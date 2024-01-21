Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi winters: Min temp dips to 4.8 degrees Celsius, 11 trains running late

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 358, which comes in the 'very poor' category, at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

Delhi, dense fog, cold wave, Delhi winters

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
It said the humidity level was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The weather office predicted mainly clear skies and cold day conditions for the day. It had earlier said that the city might witness dense fog from January 22 to 27.
According to the railways, 11 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to four hours due to foggy conditions.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 358, which comes in the 'very poor' category, at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IMD weather forecast: Dense fog in Northern parts of India for two days

Dense fog disrupts flight operations again, 22 trains to Delhi delayed

Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

Delhi AQI: Air quality lingers in 'very poor' category; dense fog persists

Dense fog reduces visibility, flights delayed as Delhi battles cold wave

Security forces not collaborating with militants, say Manipur Police

PM Modi greets people on statehood day of Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya

Ram Temple event: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Fire breaks out at Dr Ambedkar Hospital in Mumbai, patients evacuated

Maharashtra state commission to assess backwardness of Marathas: CM Shinde

Topics : Delhi weather Delhi winter Fog disrupts train schedule Dense fog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon