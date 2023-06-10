close

Dhanbad illegal mine collapse: DC sets up committee to probe incident

Three persons were killed when a portion of the roof of a mine in the Bhowra colliery area of BCCL where a large number of people were allegedly mining caved in on Friday

Press Trust of India Dhanbad
Jharkhand, coal mine collapse

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
A day after three persons were killed as an illegally-operated coal mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, the administration on Saturday set up a committee to probe into the incident, an official said.

The two members of the probe committee are Abhishek Kumar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sindri and Parmesh Kushwaha Circle Officer (CO) Jharia.

"A two-member committee has been set up to probe the incident that occurred at the Bhowra colliery area of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL). The committee will submit its report within 24 hours," Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandip Singh told PTI.

Singh said: "I have also sought a report from BCCL about the incident and would take action against the outsourcing company if lapses are found on its part".

Three persons were killed when a portion of the roof of a mine in the Bhowra colliery area of BCCL where a large number of people were allegedly mining caved in on Friday.

The incident happened around 10.30 am on Friday in the Bhowra colliery area, about 21 km from Dhanbad town.

The deceased persons were identified as Jitendra (16), Satyendra (22) and Madan (25), officials said.

Bhowra Colliery Area General Manager SS Das admitted that despite the ban on entry into the mining area, some people were doing illegal mining there. Action would be taken on the basis of the probe report, he said.

Das said as an inquiry was ordered into the incident, and he would be in a position to comment only after its report comes.

Asked if a police case was lodged, Das said any step would be undertaken only after completion of the probe.

The rescue operation has been suspended as no one was found trapped inside after the removal of the debris, he had said on Friday night.

Jharia MLA Purnima Neeraj Singh alleged that illegal mining was being done in the area for a long.

"I have been telling BCCL constantly about it for the last three years that any day an accident can happen. Along with illegal mining, mining norms are being violated in the area. No action has been taken till date," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : coal mine Jharkhand

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

