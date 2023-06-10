close

Gujarat ATS arrests 4 persons with links to international terror body

A special team of the ATS had been active for the past few days for special operations in Porbandar and surrounding areas

Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police have arrested four persons, including a foreign national, associated with an international terrorist organisation from Gujarat's coastal town of Porbandar, sources said on Saturday.

A special team of the ATS had been active for the past few days for special operations in Porbandar and surrounding areas. "During their operations, the ATS detained four people including a foreign national associated with the terrorist organization," sources said today.

According to sources, it was found that the arrested persons have links with international terrorist organizations.

The operation of the ATS was led by DIG Dipen Bhadran, who along with other officials, has been in Porbandar since yesterday, the sources said.

A huge convoy of officials including Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad DIG Deepen Bhadran are in Porbandar. It is being speculated that officials including IG are here in connection with the secret operation. A convoy of officers arrived at the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in Porbandar, where the ATS has successfully completed the operation.

The ATS have arrested four persons from Porbandar, ATS sources added.

ATS sources added, DIG Deepan Bhadran, SP Sunil Joshi, DYSP KK Patel, DYSP Shankar Chowdhury along with other officials were involved in the operations.

"Scrutiny has also been intensified on all local persons associated with foreign nationals. Today the top officials of ATS or Gujarat Police can make an announcement about the entire operation," ATS sources added.

Topics : Gujarat Terrorism Anti-Terror Squad

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

