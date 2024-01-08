Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Diplomatic row leads Maldivian storm spread to travel, trade, celebland

As #BoycottMaldives trended, a travel technology firm decided to indefinitely suspend all flight bookings to the island nation. Meanwhile, searches for Lakshadweep shot up manyfold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Premium

PM Narendra Modi recently visited Lakshadweep file Photo: PTI

Aryaman GuptaAjinkya KawaleDeepak Patel New Delhi/Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 11:11 PM IST
Flight bookings were suspended or cancelled. Trade organisations called for a boycott of business deals. An envoy was summoned. Celebrities took to social media to give the thumbs down to a neighbouring archipelago, instead making a case for idyllic Indian islands.

The ripples caused by disparaging social media posts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Lakshadweep visit by three since-suspended Maldivian deputy ministers escalated into a full-blown storm on Monday. And it swirled beyond diplomatic corridors, with businesses joining in to act on the fury. As #BoycottMaldives trended, a travel technology (traveltech) firm decided to indefinitely suspend all flight bookings to

Also Read

MakeMyTrip launches 'Beaches of India' campaign after India-Maldives row

Maldives as tourist hub: Its history and what lies ahead for island nation

Maldives' envoy summoned by govt amid diplomatic row over ministers' remark

EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives over tourism row with India

Highlights on Maldives row: MakeMyTrip launches 'Beaches of India' campaign

World Bank to give Rs 2,328 cr for project to divert flood water: Fadnavis

This is what justice feels like: Bilkis Bano after SC verdict on remission

ATF consumption in Dec soars to 47-month high on back of domestic movements

'City of Nawabs' making futuristic stride with green mobility, AI drive

Vehicle scrappage policy key to cutting India steel sector emissions

Topics : India Maldives ties Maldives Lakshadweep tourism sector India Maldives trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon