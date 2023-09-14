Dwarka Expressway: Potential to house tallest buildings in Delhi NCR

The Dwarka Expressway corridor may soon house some of the tallest buildings in the country, which could make it the "Manhattan" of the National Capital Region (NCR), according to a report by the Economic Times (ET).

The Haryana government is granting an additional floor area ratio (FAR) to encourage real estate development along the under-construction expressway. This development is supported by a new metro line, offering significant Transit-Oriented Development opportunities, while height restrictions remain elsewhere in the NCR.

State government officials have even ventured to Mumbai and Bengaluru to showcase Dwarka Expressway's potential to developers. The new metro line and Haryana's ambitious global city plan provide a unique opportunity for vertical development, which isn't viable in most of the NCR. The region is expected to witness the development of tall buildings, capitalising on these policy benefits.

Also Read Mukesh Ambani sells his four-floor $9 million Manhattan residence Delhi-NCR hit by summer ozone crisis once again, shows CSE analysis DDA flats 2023: All Dwarka units sold out in the first few hours of booking L&T Construction wins orders for its buildings and factories business Manhattan Project: Secret US programme that led to the first atomic bomb Supreme Court joins National Judicial Data Grid: Here's how it works India may cut market borrowing if small savings shoot up: Ajay Seth 3,400 killed, 2,700 injured in 4,860 hit-and-run cases in 3 yrs in Gujarat INDIA bloc parties to boycott debate shows of these 14 news anchors NIA court forfeits properties of listed Khalistani terrorist Rinda's aides

In the context of tall buildings, any structure exceeding 150 metres falls into this category, adds the report. Mumbai dominates this by accounting for 77 per cent of tall buildings in India. Globally, the city capital ranks 17th, while in Asia, it stands at the 14th position, based on the number of tall buildings.

Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Noida are also working towards making their mark on India's skyline, with eight per cent, seven per cent, and five per cent of the country's tall buildings, respectively. Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Chennai each contribute one per cent to this growing trend. In the heart of Delhi, other towering structures include the ATC Tower, the Pitampura TV tower, the Civic Centre, and the historic Qutab Minar.

The Transit-Oriented Development policy along the Dwarka Expressway is reshaping the skyline by providing developers with extra FAR, encouraging vertical growth. This not only aligns with urban planning goals but also promotes sustainable, transit-oriented living while reducing congestion and pollution, according to Nayan Raheja of Raheja Developers, as reported by ET.

The increase in FAR is seen as a win for all stakeholders, potentially lowering real estate costs and accommodating growing populations in cities. It stands as a vital step towards sustainable urban development.

While Mumbai has already embraced vertical growth due to limited land resources and population growth, other cities are slowly shifting towards this trend. Hyderabad, for instance, has been eyeing vertical development in recent years.