Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul, Spiti

Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Tremors were felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti after a magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit the district on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km. No reports of loss of life or property have been received so far, they said.
The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti falls in seismic zone IV, which is a high damage risk zone.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Spiti Earthquake Natural Disasters

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

