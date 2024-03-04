Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul, Spiti

Tremors were felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti after a magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit the district on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km. No reports of loss of life or property have been received so far, they said.
The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti falls in seismic zone IV, which is a high damage risk zone.
