EC extends Model Code of Conduct curbs to retired officials hired by states

The Election Commission on Tuesday said restrictions and prohibitions applicable to serving government employees under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will also apply to retired government officials and other individuals engaged by state and Union territory governments.

In a letter to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, all five of which will go to polls early next year, the Election Commission (EC) said such individuals must maintain political neutrality and refrain from participating in election campaigns or canvassing.