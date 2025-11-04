Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 08:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED raids Mumbai sites linked to Varanium Cloud IPO fraud worth Rs 40 crore

ED raids Mumbai sites linked to Varanium Cloud IPO fraud worth Rs 40 crore

The Enforcement Directorate raided multiple Mumbai locations linked to Varanium Cloud and its promoter Harshavardhan Sabale in a ₹40-crore money laundering case tied to its 2022 IPO.

Enforcement Directorate, ED
premium

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday said it has conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving Varanium Cloud Ltd, its promoter Harshavardhan Sabale, and several associated entities. The searches, carried out on October 29, 2025, were initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, following credible inputs about large-scale manipulation of financial records, circular fund movements, and suspected laundering of proceeds of crime, according to an official statement.
 
What is the ED investigating in the Varanium Cloud case?
 
According to the ED, Varanium Cloud and its related entities
Topics : SEBI Enforcement Directorate IPO activity Mumbai
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon