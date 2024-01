Eighth round of commercial coal mines auction received great response: Govt

Successful bidders can terminate operations in the wake of unavoidable condition

The eighth tranche of commercial coal mine auctions has received an overwhelming response from the industry, the government said on Friday.

The last date for submission of bids for the eighth round is January 29.

"The ongoing 8th round has witnessed an overwhelming response from the industry, which is evident from the fact that a lot of queries have been received from a number of bidders along with several site-visit requests," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The bids received in this tranche will be opened on January 30 in the presence of the bidders.

In the eighth round, 39 coal mines have been offered, the ministry said. The round was launched on November 15, 2023 by Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The pre-bid meeting for the round was held on December 12 and more than 50 bidders had participated in it.