Exports to Australia see upward trend, owing to duty concessions under ECTA

Government officials said that there has been an uptick in exports of products, where duty concessions have been given under the trade deal

Exports
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Export of items, such as engineering goods, electronics, apparel and pharmaceuticals, to Australia have witnessed an upward trend, mainly on the back of duty concessions offered under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), government officials said.

The India-Australia ECTA kicked in a year ago on December 29, 2022.
 
Agricultural exports from Australia — including sheep meat, seafood, broad beans, citrus and almonds — to India grew 50 per cent since the trade agreement came into force, the Australian government said in a statement.
 
Most of Australian industrial exports to India have increased by around 30 per cent, with pharmaceuticals,

Topics : India-Australia free trade agreement Australia Trade exports Pharmaceutical engineering

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

