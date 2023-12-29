Exports to Australia see upward trend, owing to duty concessions under ECTA

Export of items, such as engineering goods, electronics, apparel and pharmaceuticals, to Australia have witnessed an upward trend, mainly on the back of duty concessions offered under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), government officials said.

The India-Australia ECTA kicked in a year ago on December 29, 2022.



Agricultural exports from Australia — including sheep meat, seafood, broad beans, citrus and almonds — to India grew 50 per cent since the trade agreement came into force, the Australian government said in a statement.



Most of Australian industrial exports to India have increased by around 30 per cent, with pharmaceuticals,