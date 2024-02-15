Sensex (    %)
                        
Farmers' protest LIVE: Union ministers to hold talks with farmers today

Farmers' protest march LIVE updates: Catch all the latest updates on the farmers' protest here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Farmers protest Shambhu Border

Police use tear gas to disperse farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Amid the ongoing standoff between the protestors and security personnel at the Punjab-Haryana border, a committee of three Union ministers is set to hold discussions with protesting farmer leaders in Chandigarh Today. This is going to be the third round of talks between the two sides: the previous two rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive. Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will hold talks with  the farmer leaders at 5 pm here over their various demands
Protetsting farmers from Punjab are camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana seeking to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.Stating that their next course of action will be decided on the basis of the govt's proposals,  farmer leaders have stated they will not make any new attempt to move towards Delhi till the meeting is held,  Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner) have said that they will hold a  'rail roko' bandh in the state on Thursday. Farmers will squat on rail tracks at seven locations from 12 noon to 4 pm.

The decision was taken in protest against the hurling of tear gas shells and water cannons used against the protesting farmers by the Haryana security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that  a 'mahapanchayat' will be organised on Saturday at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh to discuss the "atrocities" being committed on the protesting farmers in the country. Farmers and activists of BKU from UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana have been exhorted to attend the congregation to be held at the 'Kisan Bhawan' in Sisauli.
9:48 AM

Confident that a positive solution will emerge from meeting with Union ministers: Farmer leader

"We are going to attend the meeting in a completely positive mood today, and we have full confidence that a positive solution will emerge from this meeting," General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher said.
9:24 AM

We should be allowed to protest peacefully, says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a dialogue with farmers or else we should be allowed to protest peacefully, said the General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher. He told news agency ANI today, "We have a meeting with the Union ministers today. We want PM Modi to have a conversation with them so that we can solve our demands."
Topics : Narendra Modi Farmers March Farmers protests MSP Ministry Of Agriculture agriculture economy

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

