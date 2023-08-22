Confirmation

Food ministry to ask FSSAI to revisit fortification labelling norms

Fortified rice is being distributed through the public distribution system across the country as a measure to check and eliminate chronic anemia among large sections of the population

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
The food ministry is planning to ask the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to revisit its advisory on labelling of bags containing fortified rice being harmful for people with sickle cell anemia and thalassemia major in light of the recent new evidence.

Addressing a press conference, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Tuesday said the latest reports and studies showed that the amount of iron that goes into the diet through the PDS system was not harmful even for people with sickle cell anemia or thalassemia major. “Because of this, we are in process of urging the FSSAI to revis

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

