Food ministry to ask FSSAI to revisit fortification labelling norms

The food ministry is planning to ask the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to revisit its advisory on labelling of bags containing fortified rice being harmful for people with sickle cell anemia and thalassemia major in light of the recent new evidence.

Addressing a press conference, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Tuesday said the latest reports and studies showed that the amount of iron that goes into the diet through the PDS system was not harmful even for people with sickle cell anemia or thalassemia major. “Because of this, we are in process of urging the FSSAI to revis