Four years after lockdown, frontline workers reflect on pandemic days

In April, Mumbai is typically hot and getting increasingly humid. Manjusha Patil (name changed on request) was making her way back from Covid-19 hospital duty to her apartment in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. Having already completed a gruelling 12-hour shift, Patil felt exhausted, famished, and parched. She slowly ascended the stairs of her 26-storey building, her apartment situated on the 18th floor.

The housing society had barred her from using the elevator, fearing she might transmit the virus to other residents. "Some of my neighbours were sympathetic, suggesting that if I sanitised the elevator after each use, it should be