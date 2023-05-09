close

Government cautions against electronic cigarette promotion at media events

The communication to media houses came after the health ministry flagged an instance where electronic cigarettes were apparently promoted at a business summit held in the city recently

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cigarette Vs E-cigarette

Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
The Centre has cautioned media houses against promoting electronic cigarettes at events hosted by them.

The communication to media houses, digital publishers and OTT platforms came after the health ministry flagged an instance where electronic cigarettes were apparently promoted at a business summit held in the city recently.

"Such an action was in violation of Section 4 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019 which prohibits advertisements that directly or indirectly promote the use of electronic cigarettes," said the communication from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"The Print, Electronic and Digital Media entities are accordingly advised to ensure that the aforementioned statute is not contravened either by way of advertisement or any promotion or other campaigns," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : e-cigarettes Government

First Published: May 09 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

