Govt extends deadline to apply for judicial posts at NCLAT till Sept 1

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Thursday said it has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the post of judicial and technical members at NCLAT till September 1.

Earlier, the deadline to submit the applications was July 5, according to a notice issued by the MCA.

"To widen the participation of candidates and attract the best talent, it has been decided to accept further applications, with the last date for submission of the online application being extended to September 1, 2023," the notice said.

All other terms and conditions of the vacancy circular, including eligibility criteria, age limit, and qualification, for the posts remain unchanged, it added.

In June this year, the government invited applications for three judicial members and two technical members at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The principal bench of NCLAT is in the national capital, while another bench is in Chennai.

