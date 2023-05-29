Govt must give justice to India's daughters: Mayawati on wrestler's protest

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers and urged the Centre to come forward to "provide justice to India's daughters".

"India's daughters, who have brought glory to the nation in the field of wrestling, are forced to agitate demanding action against the Wrestling Federation of India chief over serious charges of sexual harassment. The central government must come forward to provide justice to these daughters," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The country's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh Phogat, have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh, one of which relates to allegations by a minor grappler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while the other is related to sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

Singh, a BJP MP, has rejected the allegations and offered to undergo narco analysis and polygraph tests provided the protesting wrestlers also submit to the same.

Also Read Wrestlers stage protest against WFI president, vow to fight till end Waiting for girls' statement to be recorded before DM: Sakshi Malik Dictatorship, says Sakshi Malik on FIR against her, fellow wrestlers Congress slams PM Modi after sexual harassment accusations on WFI chief Mahapanchayat will certainly be held today, says wrestler Bajrang Punia Kejriwal to meet Yechury for CPM's support against Centre's Ordinance One more cheetah released in MP's Kuno National Park; count reaches 7 PM flags off Vande Bharat Express that will connect Guwahati, Jalpaiguri PM Modi brought alive concept of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': CM Adityanath Isro to test in July crew safety system of Gaganyaan project rocket