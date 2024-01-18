Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt offices to remain closed for half a day for Ram Temple consecration

All central government offices across the country will remain closed for half a day on January 22, due to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

ram temple, times square

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

All central government offices across the country will remain closed for half a day on January 22, due to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday said.
The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024," it said in the order issued to all central government ministries/ departments.
When contacted, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told PTI that the decision has been taken in view of the "overwhelming" public sentiments.
"There was a huge public demand across the country regarding this. Decision on half-day closure of central government offices on January 22 has been taken in view of overwhelming public sentiments," he said.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

