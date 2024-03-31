Govt panel recommends creation of inter-ministerial body for AI regulation

A committee involving members from different central ministries has recommended the setting up of an inter-ministerial body to oversee Artificial Intelligence (AI) regulation, said sources in the know.

In a report submitted to the government last month, the committee recommended following a "whole-of-government approach" to regulate AI, where every ministry has a role, apart from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said the person who wished not to be named.

The submissions by the committee propose a disclosure provision for companies in cases where the AI platform/model causes harm to the user.

"If you look at the example