Govt panel recommends creation of inter-ministerial body for AI regulation

The submissions by the committee propose a disclosure provision for companies in cases where the AI platform/model causes harm to the user

Photo: Bloomberg

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

A committee involving members from different central ministries has recommended the setting up of an inter-ministerial body to oversee Artificial Intelligence (AI) regulation, said sources in the know.

In a report submitted to the government last month, the committee recommended following a "whole-of-government approach" to regulate AI, where every ministry has a role, apart from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said the person who wished not to be named.

The submissions by the committee propose a disclosure provision for companies in cases where the AI platform/model causes harm to the user.

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

