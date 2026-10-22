Govt plans cyber audit as digital fault lines emerge amid security breaches

Among the issues likely to be discussed are vulnerabilities flagged in PHP, a widely used server-side scripting language; the leak of private keys associated with web security certificates issued by eMudhra; and a week-old communication from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) warning that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agents had reached the live networks of Indian firms, sources said.

PHP, or PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor, is an open-source scripting language that has been around for over 30 years and is used to build and run websites and web applications. Content management systems and publishing platforms such as WordPress rely on PHP to deliver dynamic content. Its widespread use means that vulnerabilities in the language can potentially expose websites, applications, and servers across a range of organisations to cyberattacks.

“One major area of concern that we have noticed following all these incidents is that the cybersecurity preparedness and response of our enterprises, especially among micro, small, and medium enterprises, is very weak. Some of the credentials are stored in plain text, and most passwords have never been changed from the default that was provided at the time of installation,” a senior government official told Business Standard.

Earlier this week, Cert-In issued a late-night advisory, saying that some providers of frontier AI models had informed it and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) that their AI models and agents had, “during research and evaluation activity”, reached the live systems of several Indian organisations. “The recorded activity involved reading business records, including personal data and confidential material, through credentials and connection settings exposed in application configuration, public code repositories and permissive Cloud service roles,” Cert-In had said.

A few days later, in another advisory, Cert-In cautioned that private keys used for eMudhra’s digital certificates had been “generated with insufficient cryptographic randomness”, leading to their compromise.

Bengaluru-based eMudhra, a licensed certifying authority, was founded in 2008 and has issued over 60 million digital certificates to date. Only a lim­ited number of agencies worldwide issue digital certificates under the global trust framework. Web browsers use certificates issued by agencies such as eMudhra to verify the authenticity of websites and determine whether to trust them.

Late on Wednesday night, following a global outage linked to vulnerabilities discovered in PHP, Cert-In issued another advisory asking Indian companies and enterprises to install patches released to address the security flaws.

“In practical terms, attackers could potentially execute malicious code on affected systems, including the deployment of web shells, thereby gaining control over vulnerable servers. Incidents of this kind can escalate rapidly across the global cyber landscape, particularly when they involve technologies that are so widely deployed,” said Sergey Lozhkin, head of Kaspersky’s Research Center for the Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa regions.

Although patches have been released to address the vulnerabilities in PHP, the greater challenge is identifying and managing every instance in which the language has been used over the years, experts said. “The use of PHP is pervasive. It can sit beneath public websites, content management systems, hosting platforms and third-party produ- cts, sometimes without even being obvious to the organisation using it,” said Don Smith, vice-president of threat intelligence at cybersecurity firm Sophos’ Counter Threat Unit.

Organisations should also conduct a full inventory of their systems and update PHP installations to patched versions, said Srinivas L, joint managing director and joint CEO of 63SATS Cybertech. “Where a system cannot be patched immediately, put a web application firewall rule in front of it as a shield. Shadow infrastructure is the attacker’s favourite address because nobody is watching it,” he said. With several recent cybersecurity incidents involving autonomous AI agents or humans using frontier AI models, the threat could grow in the coming days, experts said.

“We are already seeing the broader impact of AI use in vulnerability discovery, as Patch Tuesday and other security updates are being flooded with AI-assisted flaws. AI-assisted vulnerability discovery is creating larger haystacks, but it isn’t finding more needles. These flaws are the needles,” said Satnam Narang, senior staff research engineer at Tenable.

On the agenda