Canada approved 816,745 visitor visas between January and August 2026, an increase of 10.6 per cent from the 738,565 visas issued during the corresponding period last year, according to newly released data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

India accounted for the largest share of approvals, with 252,145 visitor visas issued to Indian citizens during the eight-month period. This was 20.8 per cent higher than the 208,675 visas approved in the same period in 2025.

The increase comes after a sharp decline in Canadian visitor visa approvals last year. While the latest figures point to a recovery, the total remains well below the level recorded in 2024.

The country-level data also reveal contrasting trends. Approvals for Pakistani nationals rose 24.5 per cent, while those for Nigerians fell 23.7 per cent. The Philippines, meanwhile, recorded only a marginal increase.

Canada visitor visa approval and refusal rates

2024: National temporary resident visa (TRV) refusal rate – 54 per cent

2025: National TRV refusal rate – 51 per cent

January-February 2025: Visitor visa approval rate, excluding super visas – 46 per cent

January-February 2026: Visitor visa approval rate, excluding super visas – 52 per cent

However, these national approval and refusal rates do not establish the likelihood of an individual applicant from a particular country receiving a visa.

The country-level figures released by IRCC show the number of visas approved for each nationality, rather than the proportion of applications approved.

Canada visitor visa approvals: 2024 to 2026

Canada's visitor visa approvals have fluctuated considerably over the past three years.

IRCC approved 1,080,420 visitor visas between January and August 2024. The figure dropped to 738,565 during the same period in 2025, a decline of 31.6 per cent.

Approvals recovered by 10.6 per cent in the first eight months of 2026, but remained below the 2024 level.

Canada visitor visa approvals: 2024 to 2026

January-August 2024: 1,080,420 visas approved

January-August 2025: 738,565 visas approved, down 31.6 per cent year-on-year

January-August 2026: 816,745 visas approved, up 10.6 per cent year-on-year

Top 10 countries receiving the most Canadian visitor visas in 2026

India continued to lead the country-wise rankings by a considerable margin, with 252,145 visitor visas approved between January and August 2026.

China ranked second, with 141,900 approvals. Together, Indian and Chinese nationals accounted for nearly 48 per cent of all visitor visas issued during the period.

Colombia ranked third, followed by Ukraine and Nigeria.

Top 10 countries receiving the most Canadian visitor visas in 2026

1. India: 252,145 approvals (+20.8 per cent)

2. China: 141,900 (-0.3 per cent)

3. Colombia: 35,605 (+27.6 per cent)

4. Ukraine: 27,040 (+82.2 per cent)

5. Nigeria: 26,210 (-23.7 per cent)

6. Mexico: 24,590 (-2.8 per cent)

7. Pakistan: 19,315 (+24.5 per cent)

8. Jamaica: 18,285 (-3.6 per cent)

9. Algeria: 16,165 (+38.9 per cent)

10. Philippines: 15,555 (+2.1 per cent)

India, Pakistan, Nigeria and the Philippines: How approvals changed

The four countries recorded different trends in Canadian visitor visa approvals between 2024 and 2026.

While approvals declined for all four in 2025 compared with 2024, India and Pakistan registered strong recoveries this year. Nigeria continued to see a decline, while the Philippines recorded little change.

India: 380,630 in 2024; 208,675 in 2025; 252,145 in 2026 (+20.8 per cent).

Pakistan: 22,450 in 2024; 15,510 in 2025; 19,315 in 2026 (+24.5 per cent).

Nigeria: 35,185 in 2024; 34,360 in 2025; 26,210 in 2026 (-23.7 per cent).

Philippines: 40,365 in 2024; 15,235 in 2025; 15,555 in 2026 (+2.1 per cent).

Pakistan recorded the largest percentage increase among the four countries. India, however, contributed the biggest absolute increase in approvals.

Nigeria's numbers moved in the opposite direction, while the Philippines remained considerably below its 2024 level.

India accounts for more than half of Canada's visitor visa recovery

India's position as Canada's largest source of visitor visa approvals became even more pronounced in 2026.

Between January and August, IRCC approved 252,145 visitor visas for Indian citizens, compared with 208,675 during the corresponding period in 2025. This represents an increase of 43,470 approvals, or 20.8 per cent.

The increase is particularly notable when compared with Canada's overall recovery. The country issued 78,180 more visitor visas during the first eight months of 2026 than in the same period last year. India's additional 43,470 approvals accounted for more than 55 per cent of that increase.

Indian nationals also accounted for approximately 31 per cent of all Canadian visitor visas approved during the period.

For Indians planning to visit family members, relatives or friends in Canada, the rise in approvals provides an indication of the increased volume of visas being issued. However, it does not necessarily mean that individual applicants have a higher probability of success.

IRCC's processing-times update on October 7, 2026, estimated a 30-day processing time for visitor visa applications from India.

Pakistan records the highest percentage increase

Pakistan recorded a 24.5 per cent increase in Canadian visitor visa approvals during January-August 2026, the highest growth rate among the four countries compared.

IRCC approved 19,315 visitor visas for Pakistani nationals during the period, up from 15,510 in the corresponding eight months of 2025.

The increase follows a decline from 22,450 approvals in January-August 2024 to 15,510 in 2025.

Despite the recovery, the latest figure remains below the 2024 level.

Do higher visitor visa approvals mean better chances of getting a visa?

Not necessarily. An increase in the number of visitor visas issued does not automatically mean that applicants have a higher approval rate. According to IRCC, the number of approvals can rise because more people have applied, because IRCC has processed a larger number of applications, or because a higher proportion of applications have been approved.