Govt plans to add skill-based learning in Class 11, 12 curriculum: Pradhan

Govt plans to add skill-based learning in Class 11, 12 curriculum: Pradhan

Union education minister said there has to be a paradigm shift in learning methodology at the appropriate level and the National Education Policy 2020 was recommending it

Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan said his Ministry was also working on introducing skill based learning even from Class 6 onwards. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Government is considering to add skill based learning be incorporated in the curriculum of Class 11 and 12 as per the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Sunday.

The Union education minister said there has to be a paradigm shift in learning methodology at the appropriate level and the National Education Policy 2020 was recommending it.

"We are on the job to introduce skill based curriculum of Class 11 and 12," he said, at an event at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here.

Elaborating about the concept of including skill based learning in the curriculum, Pradhan said the earlier education system was certificate and degree focused.

 

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly said we need degree and certification but we need to make the students competent also," he said at the Dakshinapatha Summit 2025 at IIT Madras.

"One of the primary recommendation of the NEP 2020 is skill based education," he said.

Pradhan said his Ministry was also working on introducing skill based learning even from Class 6 onwards. "Previously, skill based learning was optional. Skill based education was a selective. But henceforth skill will be a formal part of education as a subject," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dharmendra Pradhan Indian education Education ministry

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

