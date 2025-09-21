Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Zubeen Garg's wife appeals for peace, defends manager against FIRs

Zubeen Garg's wife appeals for peace, defends manager against FIRs

In a video message shared on Zubeen's official Instagram, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, addressed fans with folded hands, asking for peace during her late husband's final journey

Singer Zubeen Garg, popularly known as the 'Heartthrob of Assam', died on Friday while scuba diving in Singapore, PTI reported, citing festival organisers.

Popular singer Zubeen Garg, who won hearts across the country with songs like "Ya Ali," passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Popular singer Zubeen Garg, who won hearts across the country with songs like "Ya Ali," passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19. He was 52.

On Sunday, his mortal remains were brought to Guwahati from Delhi, where thousands of emotional fans gathered to pay their respects.

In a video message shared on Zubeen's official Instagram, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, addressed fans with folded hands, asking for peace during her late husband's final journey.  Thanking fans for their love, Saikia said, "I'm asking everyone to come together--Zubeen is finally coming home. When he was with us, you all showered him with love and blessings, and Zubeen always gave that love back. I hope his final rites are peaceful. The police and state authorities are fully supporting us during this time."

 

Reacting to the FIRs lodged against Zubeen's manager, Siddharth Sarma, she said, "Siddharth, who has been like a brother to him from the start, will be coming along as well. You all remember that in 2020, when Zubeen had that severe seizure, we had to take him to Mumbai for further treatment. During the lockdown, when everything was closed, Siddharth made sure we had food and supplies, and even brought Zubeen back from Mumbai by bus."

"Whenever anyone criticised Siddharth, Zubeen always stood by him. I ask that you allow Siddharth to be part of Zubeen's final journey. Please, I urge everyone to put aside any negative feelings toward Siddharth. Tomorrow, I'll need my people around me, and I need Siddharth's support--without him, I won't be able to handle everything," she added.

Also Read

linkin park, lollapalooza india 2026

Lollapalooza 2026 tickets sell out in 30 minutes amid Linkin Park buzz

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne, heavy metal pioneer and TV star, dies at age of 76

Connie Francis

Pop icon Connie Francis, known for 'Pretty Little Baby', dies at 87

Supreme Court, SC

SC defers hearing of music composer Ilaiyaraaja's plea to July 18

Enrique Iglesias

Popular Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias adds second show in Mumbai

 

Several fans in Guwahati lit candles in his memory, mourning the loss of the beloved artist. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita paid homage to the late singer at IGI Airport.

Earlier, CM Sarma stated that the 'Ya Ali' singer's remains would be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday, September 21, for fans and well-wishers to offer their last respects.

"The Government of Assam, with deep sorrow, informs that the mortal remains of Shri Zubeen Garg--an artist larger than life, a cultural icon, filmmaker, and the eternal heartthrob of millions--will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) tomorrow, September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for friends, followers, and admirers to pay their last respects. All are requested to extend their cooperation in ensuring that the final journey of Assam's beloved son is conducted with dignity and becomes a farewell to be remembered for all time," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has announced a three-day state mourning in the wake of the death of singer Zubeen Garg. The Assam CMO stated that there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial programs, or public celebrations during this period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

'GST reform not mere tax change but revolution', says FM Sitharaman

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

Delhi to see clear skies as monsoon withdraws, AQI remains moderate

Zubeen Garg

Thousands gather at Guwahati airport as Zubeen Garg's body arrives home

deep sea, ocean

India becomes first country to hold 2 PMS exploration contracts with ISA

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

CM sets repair deadline after firms' exit threat over B'luru poor roads

Topics : Music Bollywood Indian music industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon