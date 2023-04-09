Govt to ask wellness, health influencers to display qualification

The government is raising its regulation of influencers up a notch with guidelines for those promoting brands and products related to healthcare and wellness, a burgeoning category that has a direct impact on people’s health, Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary to the department of consumer affairs, told Business Standard in an interview.
The guidelines will make it mandatory for the influencers to disclose their qualifications for dispensing advice on health and wellness. These qualifications must be displayed in an obvious manner for their audience to see and read. This comes in the wake of the department’s guidelines issued last month for all social media influencers and celebrities asking them to disclose their relationship with what they endorse and whether they derive any benefit — money or material — from the endorsement.
“If you are saying this food is good or bad, that this medicine is good, you must be
Or