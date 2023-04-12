close

Govt to meet e-pharmacy firms soon to address regulations concerns

Senior government sources indicated that the government is in favour of e-prescription, but wants to tread cautiously when it comes to e-pharmacies, given the wider implications

Ruchika ChitravanshiSohini Das New Delhi/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
The Union health ministry is planning to hold a meeting with e-pharmacy industry representatives soon to address concerns around the regulations that govern them.
Senior government sources indicated that the government is in favour of e-prescription, but wants to tread cautiously when it comes to e-pharmacies, given the wider implications. 
“We are ready to accept modernisation, but we have to create our own model. Countries like the US have done it by developing a software, where all medicines get tracked,” the senior official said. 
First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

