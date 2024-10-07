Business Standard
Govt to set up 100 food testing labs, 50 food irradiation centres: Paswan

The minister asked the industry not to compromise on the quality of products as this will affect not only brands but the country's image as well

Representative Image: Paswan said the food industry has been demanding reduction in GST on some items. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday said the government will build 100 food testing labs and 50 food irradiation centres as part of its efforts to boost processing levels and ensure quality.

The minister asked the industry not to compromise on the quality of products as this will affect not only brands but the country's image as well.

He said the ministry will set up 100 food testing labs to ensure that products meet standard norms set by regulators.

The minister assured the industry that he would try to address any issues and challenges affecting the growth of the food processing sector.

 

Addressing a Ficci seminar, Paswan emphasised the need to minimise wastage and promote value addition.

The minister also exhorted industry players to make India a global food basket.

"Indian food products should become popular globally. Indian food standards should be recognised as global standards," Paswan said.

To boost processing levels, Paswan said as many as 50 food irradiation units will be established.

On the sidelines of the event, he said the ministry has already invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from prospective entrepreneurs to set up multi-product food irradiation units.

These units will be set up under Integrated Cold Chain & Value Addition Infrastructure (cold chain scheme), a component of Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) with support from the ministry.

Financial assistance in the form of grants-in-aid/subsidies will be provided to the eligible projects under the demand-driven cold chain scheme.

Paswan said the food industry has been demanding reduction in GST on some items and he has taken up the issue at the right forum.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Chirag Paswan Food security in India food processing Food adulteration

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

