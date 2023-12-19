Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC rejects Muslim side's maintainability plea

The Allahabad High Court dismissed petitions of Sunni Central Waqf Board and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, and allowed suits seeking restoration of temple at Gyanvapi

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court dismissed all petitions challenging the maintainability of a civil suit pending before a Varanasi court seeking the restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists. The court ruled that civil suits filed by the Hindu worshippers and deity inter alia seeking restoration of a temple at the Mosque premises are not barred by the Places of Worship Act.

The Allahabad High Court stated that the Gyanvapi compound "can have either a Muslim character or a Hindu character", and it cannot be decided at the stage of framing issues.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The court stated: "The suit affects two major communities of the country... We direct the trial court to expeditiously decide the suit in six months."

The court further stated the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey conducted in one suit shall also be filed in the other suits. "If the lower court feels that a survey of any part is necessary, the court may direct the ASI to conduct the survey," observed the Allahabad High Court.

The petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board contest a Varanasi court's April 8, 2021 order to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

On December 8, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal reserved judgment after listening to arguments from the petitioners' and respondent's counsels. The AIMC, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque near the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, questioned the validity of a lawsuit brought before a Varanasi court. In the lawsuit, Hindu petitioners seek the restoration of a temple at the current site of the Gyanvapi mosque.

According to the Hindu side plaintiff, the Gyanvapi mosque is a part of the temple. However, the primary contention of the AIMC and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board is that the suit is prohibited by the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which restricts altering the character of religious places as it existed on August 15, 1947.

Also Read

Gyanvapi row: ASI survey underway at mosque complex amid tight security

Supreme Court revives Gyanvapi panel plea, explains ASI survey stay

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

Plea in Supreme Court seeks Gyanvapi-like survey of Mathura Idgah premises

INDIA bloc to hold key meet today after suspension of 78 MPs; 10 points

Gyanvapi case: HC rejects all five suits challenging maintainability plea

India gained global stature under PM Modi's leadership: Bhupender Yadav

Rlys sticks to white-blue colour for second Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat

Tamil Nadu rains: NDRF, IAF collaborate to rescue stranded train passengers

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Allahabad High Court Allahabad archeology BS Web Reports Hindu temples

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesChina EarthquakeGold Silver Price TodayIPL Players with Rs 2 Crore Base Price Physics WallahIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon