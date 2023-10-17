Haryana clears projects worth Rs 284 cr under rural augmentation programme

The Haryana government has decided to implement 13 new projects worth more than Rs 284 crore under rural augmentation programme and Mahagram Yojana in four districts, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The districts that will be covered are Hisar, Jind, Sonipat and Rewari.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday approved these projects that will be implemented by the Public Health Engineering Department with the loan assistance from NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), the statement said.

The projects in different villages of these districts include works related to canal based water supply scheme, construction of additional storage and sedimentation tank for existing water supply scheme, augmentation of drinking water supply and providing sewerage system.

The statement said that Haryana has already ensured the supply of functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The central government had set a target of giving clean drinking tap water to every rural family by 2024 under this mission. However, the state government said it has achieved this target much in advance.