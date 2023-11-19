Sensex (-0.28%)
Himachal govt plans to increase grip on Shimla, Kullu construction projects

The Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet in its meeting on Saturday gave its nod to bring more areas of Shimla, Chopal and Kullu under the planning area to check the haphazard construction in these areas.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 6:42 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet in its meeting on Saturday decided to recommend Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to convene the Winter Session of Himachal Vidhan Sabha from December 19 to December 23, 2023 at Tapovan Dharamshala, said a press release by CMO.
The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said the official statement.
According to the official release, the cabinet decided to appoint 4500 Para-workers in Jal Shakti Vibhag, fill up 25 posts of Excise and Taxation Inspectors in the Department of State Taxes and Excise and 10 posts of Horticulture Development Officers in the Department of Horticulture.
It also accorded sanction to a one-time waiver of Motor Vehicle Tax as well as a one-time waiver of associated interest and penalties for old vehicles that will be scrapped at the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF).
This waiver will be applicable for a period of one year, which will motivate vehicle owners to choose environmentally responsible options for scrapping their old vehicles in accordance with the existing norms, said the press release.
Furthermore, it was also decided to grant a 25 per cent concession to non-transport vehicles for up to 15 years and a 15 per cent concession in case of transport vehicles for eight years, on the tax payable under section 14 of the Himachal Pradesh Motor Vehicles Taxation Act 1972 for registering new vehicle against the submission of valid 'Certificate of Deposit', added the press release.
According to the press note, the decision to cancel the allotment of the Jangi Thopan Powari Hydro Electric Power Project (780 MW), made in favour of SJVNL (formerly known as Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam), was also taken during the cabinet meeting as the company has failed to achieve progress in the implementation of the project within the stipulated time period.
The cabinet gave its nod to bring more areas of Shimla, Chopal and Kullu under the planning area to check the haphazard construction in these areas, said the official statement.
The press release mentioned that approval to amend the Himachal Pradesh Co-operative Societies Rules, 1971 to empower the co-operative societies functioning in the state was granted during the meeting.

Further, it was also decided to amend the rules of the Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Rules, 1984 to make optimal use of gold and silver lying within the temples of the state.
The cabinet also approved the adoption six-plus years of age criteria for the students seeking admission to Class I in all the schools of the state from the academic session 2024-25.
The cabinet gave its ex-post facto approval to grant monthly rent of Rs 5000 in rural areas and Rs 10000 in urban areas for disaster-affected families in the state, said the press release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government Shimla illegal construction

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 6:42 AM IST

