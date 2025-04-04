Hire calling: IIM placement season goes beyond Big Tech and Big 4

Aniket (name changed on request) was worried since he was unable to land a job until the fag end of the placement season at one of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The sub-par placements the year before and the prevailing geopolitical tensions, including the uncertainty triggered by the American President, added to his anxiety.

“The placement season last year wasn’t the best,” he said. “A number of big firms weren’t recruiting, and the ones that were, were taking in fewer candidates.” The salary packages on offer, too, had shrunk. It was a period of nervousness for students like him.