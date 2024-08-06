Business Standard
Worst hydrometeorological disaster in last five year devastates India

The disasters have also resulted in extensive property damage

Disaster, Indonesia Disaster, Damage
Premium

Representative image (Photo: Reuters)

Nitin Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

The financial year 2023-2024 has been one of the most devastating in terms of losses due to hydrometeorological disasters, with a staggering 2,616 lives lost, which is a record high in the past five years.

This figure represents over 25 per cent of the 10,206 reported fatalities from 2019-2020 to 2023-24, according to the latest government data.

This revelation comes on the heels of the recent deadly landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad that claimed over 400 lives, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced disaster preparedness.
 
The information was disclosed to Parliament on Monday by Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

