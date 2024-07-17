I&B ministry plans to set up mega Hollywood-like movie production studio

The ministry of information and broadcasting is working on a proposal to set up a mega movie production studio — akin to those in Hollywood — with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, which will be supported by the government.

The proposal is primarily aimed at generating over 1 million additional jobs in the movie and entertainment industry.

Of this, at least 500,000 jobs could be high-quality ones with salaries over Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh a month.

It will also help in making India a global hub for post production of movies across the world.