I&B ministry plans to set up mega Hollywood-like movie production studio

It will entail an investment of Rs 10,000 crore and be supported by the Centre

Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ministry of information and broadcasting is working on a proposal to set up a mega movie production studio — akin to those in Hollywood — with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, which will be supported by the government.  

The proposal is primarily aimed at generating over 1 million additional jobs in the movie and entertainment industry.

Of this, at least 500,000 jobs could be high-quality ones with salaries over Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh a month.

It will also help in making India a global hub for post production of movies across the world.  

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

